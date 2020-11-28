Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

