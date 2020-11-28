Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,477 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,949,000 after acquiring an additional 137,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

