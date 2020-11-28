Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.