Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 492.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after purchasing an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,940,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 50.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after acquiring an additional 208,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $164.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

