ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,526.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

