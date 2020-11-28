Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Envista worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 54.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,633 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $95,418,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 9.8% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,933,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,862,000 after acquiring an additional 260,996 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

