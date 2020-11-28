Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EBTC. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director John A. Koutsos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at $784,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.