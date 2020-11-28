Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of EGIEY stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

