Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) PT Lowered to $2.75 at HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.02. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

