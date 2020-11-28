Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

