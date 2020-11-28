Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 117.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,673,497. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $1,000,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,674,011.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,879. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $200.52 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

