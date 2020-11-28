Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $42.78 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

