Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cigna were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cigna by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $212.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

