Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 42,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after buying an additional 155,585 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.30.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $164.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.13 and its 200-day moving average is $164.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.