Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Envista worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Envista by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of NVST opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

