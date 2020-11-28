Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of STORE Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 89.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 42.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

