Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 320,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

