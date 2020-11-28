Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 66,000 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Textron were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Textron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Textron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Textron by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Textron by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TXT. Cowen cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Textron stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.