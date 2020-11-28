Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 51,000 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.24% of Avanos Medical worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $123,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.31, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

