Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 51,000 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,649,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,858,000 after buying an additional 70,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 104,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,005,000 after buying an additional 112,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE AVNS opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.01. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

