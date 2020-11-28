Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.20.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK opened at $272.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 142.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $282.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 716.92%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

