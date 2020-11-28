Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 38,164 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,164 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edison International were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,823,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,988,000 after acquiring an additional 228,574 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Edison International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

EIX stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

