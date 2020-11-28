Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 31,000 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $173.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

