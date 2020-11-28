Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,857 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,857 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.84.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

