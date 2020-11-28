Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,857 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,857 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.14 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.84.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

