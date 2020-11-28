Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,500 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 660.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

