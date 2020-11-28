Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,093 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 23,093 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SEA were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE opened at $182.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.