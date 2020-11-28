Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,093 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 23,093 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SEA were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SEA by 18.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 65.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SEA by 15.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,637 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 23.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $182.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $187.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

