Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pool were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 164.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 83.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $343.12 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $391.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.37 and its 200 day moving average is $304.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

