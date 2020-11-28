Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Illumina were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $317.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total transaction of $221,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,040. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $317.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.22.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

