Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 200 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 259.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $884.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $939.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 118.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $870.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $785.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

