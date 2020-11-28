Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,000 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,734,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after buying an additional 710,792 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,470,000 after buying an additional 202,774 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after buying an additional 173,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $55,380.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $368,812. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

