Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,000 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 84,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Allegion by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Allegion by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after buying an additional 428,929 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Shares of ALLE opened at $114.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

