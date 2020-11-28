Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,158 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after purchasing an additional 584,568 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,487,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 195,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,801,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,481,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $135.29 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

