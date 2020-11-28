Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $426.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $16,445,180. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

