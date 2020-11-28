Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 47.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $73.19 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

