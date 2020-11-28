Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Everbridge worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $436,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $204,055.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,836.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,712,216 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 0.63. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

