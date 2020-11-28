Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $168.89 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

