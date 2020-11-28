Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.22% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,149 shares of company stock worth $2,756,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

