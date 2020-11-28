Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Rapid7 worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,888 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $11,786,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 42.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 748,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 222,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 36.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 607,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 39.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.62.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,125,187.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,599 shares of company stock worth $2,347,443. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.