Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of DaVita worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of DaVita by 142.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 306,617 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $109.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $114.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,132,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

