Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Shares of COP stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

