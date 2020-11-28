Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $30,786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,015,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $407,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,854 shares of company stock valued at $156,691,117 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

