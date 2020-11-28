Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $5.08 Million Investment in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.32% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $258,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 424,611.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 641,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 641,163 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $5,077,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 12,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

