Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of STORE Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,946,000 after purchasing an additional 933,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,271,000 after purchasing an additional 415,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,029 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,704,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 101.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.