Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

WMB opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

