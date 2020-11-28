Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $95,159,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 171.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 168.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 88.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

