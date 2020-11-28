Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX opened at $228.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.68. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

