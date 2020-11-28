Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.75 Million in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of EastGroup Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.90.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EGP. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

