Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.74 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Shares of Square stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.79. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 883,854 shares of company stock valued at $156,691,117. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.